Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Trip.com Group worth $14,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.23.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

