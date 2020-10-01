Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Atkore International Group worth $15,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATKR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 1,681.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 480,605 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 34,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Atkore International Group news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 17,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $446,851.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,756. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atkore International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. Atkore International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

