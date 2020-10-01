Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 177,801 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,271,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $15,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.02 million, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $25.38.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.