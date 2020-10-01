Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,003 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.19% of Atkore International Group worth $15,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Atkore International Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Atkore International Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Atkore International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $404,064.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,255.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $1,442,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,862 shares of company stock worth $2,295,756. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atkore International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Atkore International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. Atkore International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.