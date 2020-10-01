Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 35,940 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.38% of Brinker International worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 111.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 93.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 388,793 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 131.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 139.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,821,000 after acquiring an additional 795,814 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $91,854.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $476,007.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,766 shares of company stock worth $3,765,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAT. Morgan Stanley raised Brinker International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brinker International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America raised Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

EAT opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.54. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $49.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.