Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 40,901 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $15,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 989.50 and a beta of 2.20. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $42.62.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,403.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,268,898 shares in the company, valued at $48,636,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,500 shares of company stock worth $4,019,940. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

