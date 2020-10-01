Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,357 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 907,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,535,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,544,000 after buying an additional 588,186 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 140,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,214,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,899,000 after buying an additional 273,623 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PMT opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 1.05. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 46.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $66,241.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.