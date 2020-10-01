Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 674,880 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,103,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 674,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $15,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 46,540 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,304,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 62,718 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 50,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 37,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

TWO opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

