Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Hyatt Hotels worth $15,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 36.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $53.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $94.98. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $69,384.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $171,291.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

