Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $15,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,077,000 after purchasing an additional 857,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,878,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,076,000 after purchasing an additional 26,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,699,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,127,000 after purchasing an additional 730,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 742,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 25,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MLHR shares. Sidoti increased their price objective on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

MLHR stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -167.56 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $626.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.05 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.