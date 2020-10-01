Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,181 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Triton International worth $15,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Triton International by 504.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

TRTN stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. Triton International Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Triton International Ltd will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities raised Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 30,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

