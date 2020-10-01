Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 117,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Ares Management worth $15,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 65,347 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $2,646,553.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 30,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $1,157,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 815,141 shares of company stock valued at $32,700,082. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ARES. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

ARES stock opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Management Corp has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $326.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

