Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Medifast worth $16,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,523,000 after buying an additional 22,148 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 24,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000.

Shares of MED stock opened at $164.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.44. Medifast Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $184.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medifast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

