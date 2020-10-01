Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $15,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,809 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after acquiring an additional 241,637 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,013,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,587,000 after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,469,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after acquiring an additional 756,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

IBKR stock opened at $48.33 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.20 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 156,869 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $8,251,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 669,755 shares of company stock valued at $34,863,436. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

