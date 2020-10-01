Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $15,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,809 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after purchasing an additional 241,637 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,469,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 756,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 156,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $8,251,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 669,755 shares of company stock valued at $34,863,436. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBKR stock opened at $48.33 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.20 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

IBKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

