Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 74.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $15,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 51,370 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 46.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 36,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 187,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 42,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNR. B. Riley lifted their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE:MNR opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

