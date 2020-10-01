Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.68 Million Stock Position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,446 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Rent-A-Center worth $14,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.58. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $33.51.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

