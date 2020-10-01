Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.82 Million Holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Capri worth $14,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the second quarter worth $88,713,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,488.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,103 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 766.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,213,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,965 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 421.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 911,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,176.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 798,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 735,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of CPRI opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. Capri Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.17 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

