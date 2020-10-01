Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.86 Million Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,055,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after purchasing an additional 414,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,590,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,054,000 after acquiring an additional 337,397 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,326,000. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,070,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,964,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after acquiring an additional 202,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.77.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.86. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average is $44.16.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.49% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.87) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

