Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.90 Million Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $14,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 417.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,018,000 after buying an additional 1,536,278 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $47,652,000. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 57.5% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,658,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,446,000 after acquiring an additional 605,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,093,000 after acquiring an additional 539,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 225.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,414,000 after acquiring an additional 310,963 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXSM opened at $71.25 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $109.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average is $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 2.81.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AXSM shares. BidaskClub raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

