Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.03 Million Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.90% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $15,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6,917.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 587.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HGV opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

