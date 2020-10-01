Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.03 Million Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,608 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $15,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 16.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

HGV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NYSE HGV opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.18.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.29 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.82%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

