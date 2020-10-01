Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.09 Million Stock Position in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,479 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.82% of Neenah worth $15,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Neenah during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,214,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,563,000 after buying an additional 101,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 79,937 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 989.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 67,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,067,000 after buying an additional 58,338 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Neenah news, Director William M. Cook acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,335.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul F. Desantis acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.17 per share, with a total value of $153,578.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,508.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.57 million, a PE ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90. Neenah Inc has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $77.55.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Neenah Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

NP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

