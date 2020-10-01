Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.18 Million Position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,901 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $15,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

NYSE SAIL opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 989.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sailpoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,403.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $766,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,268,898 shares in the company, valued at $48,636,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,500 shares of company stock worth $4,019,940. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

