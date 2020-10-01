Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.20 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 117,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Ares Management worth $15,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 1,390 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $55,613.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 8,452 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $356,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 815,141 shares of company stock worth $32,700,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARES. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

ARES stock opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Management Corp has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $326.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

