Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.22 Million Stock Position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $15,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 19.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGR stock opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.27. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $90.74.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Aegis assumed coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, VP Timothy Lowney sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $105,456.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,644.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $1,211,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,318. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

