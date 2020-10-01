Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.82 Million Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 555,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $15,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HASI. B. Riley began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

HASI stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $43.78.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 54.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

