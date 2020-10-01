Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $15,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAND. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 633.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,629,000 after acquiring an additional 548,280 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1,098.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 498,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,310,000 after acquiring an additional 456,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 32.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,774,000 after acquiring an additional 414,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 50.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,870,000 after acquiring an additional 353,659 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter worth about $34,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $83,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $32,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,648,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $174.57 on Thursday. Bandwidth Inc has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $179.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -171.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.34.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

