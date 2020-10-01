Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 74.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 448,269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $15,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNR. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

