Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 13,069 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 704,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Patterson Companies worth $15,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Patterson Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $78,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDCO. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.