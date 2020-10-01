Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 13,210 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $14,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

Shares of AXSM opened at $71.25 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $109.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average is $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 2.81.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

