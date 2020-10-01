Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 58,866 Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $15,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 56.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,929 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $115,936,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 32,685.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,295,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,760,000 after purchasing an additional 81,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,961,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,295,000 after purchasing an additional 398,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.53.

FATE stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.92 and a quick ratio of 11.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

