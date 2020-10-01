Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 74,888 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 555,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $15,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 32.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HASI opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a current ratio of 31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.68. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. BofA Securities downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

