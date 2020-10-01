Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,114,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $14,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark M. Hedstrom acquired 25,000 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 722,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,635.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jacky Wu acquired 20,000 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 629,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,259.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $582,350. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLNY opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.97. Colony Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLNY. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

