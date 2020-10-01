Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,457,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,784 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Coty worth $15,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Coty by 15.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Coty by 65.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 372,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 147,929 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Coty by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 151,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Coty from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Consumer Edge downgraded Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.10 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 50,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,864.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Coty Inc has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39). Coty had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $560.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

