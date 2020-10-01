Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Monro worth $15,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monro by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,399,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,711,000 after purchasing an additional 92,215 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Monro by 41.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,221,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,535,000 after purchasing an additional 358,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monro by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 94,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Monro by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 34,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Monro in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Monro stock opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. Monro Inc has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.86 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.