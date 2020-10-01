Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Tenet Healthcare worth $15,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THC opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

