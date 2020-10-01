Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,489,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,914 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Fulton Financial worth $15,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 633.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,320,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,655 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,505.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 510,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 478,515 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 318.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 404,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 67.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 238,572 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 919,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 225,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

FULT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Fulton Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

