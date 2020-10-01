Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 21,313 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Acadia Healthcare worth $16,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 63.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 14.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $750.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.03 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.
Acadia Healthcare Profile
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Acadia Healthcare worth $16,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,846,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,510,000 after acquiring an additional 547,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,402,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,364,000 after acquiring an additional 77,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,264,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,551,000 after acquiring an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,326,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 54,668 shares in the last quarter.
ACHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James raised Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.
Shares of ACHC opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $750.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.
Acadia Healthcare Profile
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.
Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.