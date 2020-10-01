Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 21,313 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Acadia Healthcare worth $16,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 63.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 14.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $750.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.03 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

