Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 25,181 Shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Triton International worth $15,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 504.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. Triton International Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $41.54.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities upgraded Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Triton International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,279. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

