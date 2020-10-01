Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 28,235 Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,235 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $15,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the second quarter worth $764,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 244.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after buying an additional 94,245 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the second quarter valued at $541,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,670,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGR stock opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.27. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis started coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $76,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip Widman sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $305,675.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,318. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

