Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 36,462 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,462 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $15,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,382,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 547.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $53,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $215,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,245,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 103.71 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.42 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CALM. BidaskClub upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

