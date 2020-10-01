Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of Gibraltar Industries worth $15,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at about $179,671,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,406,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,514,000 after acquiring an additional 34,291 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,870,000 after acquiring an additional 34,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,010,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,373,000 after acquiring an additional 70,464 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 78.6% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 915,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,942,000 after acquiring an additional 402,921 shares during the period.

ROCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gibraltar Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $65.14 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

