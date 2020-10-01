Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 681.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $116.12 on Thursday. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

