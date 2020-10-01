Chubb (NYSE:CB) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $97.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chubb have underperformed its industry year to date. The company anticipates revenue and earnings in the short term to be affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Exposure to catastrophe loss remains a concern as it induces volatility in underwriting profitability. Elevated expenses weigh on operating income. However, Chubb benefits from a suite of compelling products as well as services. Its inorganic growth story helps it to achieve a higher long-term return on equity. It boasts a strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities. Strong capital position helps it boost shareholders’ value through share repurchases and dividend payouts and invest in strategic growth initiatives that pave the way for long-term growth. Chubb is focusing to capitalize on the potential of middle-market businesses.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $116.12 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,295,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,309,000 after purchasing an additional 182,842 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,347,000 after acquiring an additional 919,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chubb by 55.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,309,000 after acquiring an additional 465,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Chubb by 107.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

