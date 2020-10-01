Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of Citizens worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Citizens by 40.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Citizens by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Citizens by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Citizens by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Citizens by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

CIA stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. Citizens, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $296.35 million, a P/E ratio of 92.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 0.93%.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to international residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,110 independent marketing consultants, as well as through approximately 50 independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

