Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,670 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $15,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 51,633 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $13,921,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 324,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.79.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLW. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

