Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,670 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $15,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 385.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.79.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

