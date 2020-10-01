Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $263.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $269.00 to $263.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.50.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $210.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.23. Clorox has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clorox will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.8% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Clorox by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $1,316,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

