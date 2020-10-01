COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CCHGY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of CCHGY opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03.

About COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

